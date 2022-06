RAWALPINDI – Comedian-actor Masood Khawaja passed away in Rawalpindi on Monday after a prolonged illness.

He was hospitalised in Holy Family hospital Rawalpindi for the treatment a couple of days.

Masood Khawaja had appealed to the prime minister and Punjab chief minister, but he did not get the financial assistance for the health treatment.

He was senior actor who appeared in national television dramas and gave some memorable performances.