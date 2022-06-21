Agriculture plays vital role in economic uplift, says VC

HYDERABAD – Hari Melo” (Peasant Festival) and national conference on “Farmers’ access to agriculture, mango production issues and challenges” were held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam on Monday. According to the spokesperson of the university, the events were organized by United Bank Limited (UBL) in collaboration with SAU TandoJam and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During technical sessions of the national conference, the experts presented their dissertations on the issues and challenges being faced by agriculture and farming sectors.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Murri while addressing the inaugural session of the conference said agriculture plays a vital role in the economic development of the country and the private sector should invest in it.

He said we must rely on pure seeds, healthy breeds of animals, agricultural value edition, value chain, and modern technology.

He said that experts should prepare projects for producing organic crops in 50 percent arid areas of Sindh, which can produce 100 percent organic vegetables and fruits. The Senior Joint Director, State Bank of Pakistan Ikramullah Qadri said that SBP has been engaged in promoting agriculture financing for farmers for agricultural development. In this regard, he informed that SBP had given instructions and policy to all banks.

He said that SBP was offering 100 internships for graduates of Sindh Agriculture University in all banks and each bank should create 5 to 10 internship opportunities.

The Director, Farmers Agriculture Organization Sindh Dr. Rubina Wahaj said that FAO was working to alleviate food shortage and poverty in Sindh and was working on various projects, especially

for the development of landless farmers and small farmers.

She said that 6 million people in the country are suffering from malnutrition.

Progressive Farmer Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah said that the banks should facilitate easy agriculture financing for farmers and create a conducive environment for export.

Farmer leader Nabi Bux Sathio said that the agriculture sector was significantly increasing

the GDP of the country, to increase it the problems of farmers should

be solved and investment should be made in it.

Among others, Sohail Malik of UBL, Ajaz Soomro, Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, Abdul Sattar Narejo, Furqan Soomro, Ghulam Hussain Wagan and Nida Asad also addressed the event.