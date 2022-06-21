Agencies

Algerian envoy visits PAL

ISLAMABAD – Algerian Ambassador, Brahim Romani on Monday called on Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman, Dr Yousuf Khushk and discussed matters of mutual interest.

In a press statement issued here, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said, “Literature is the best and viable forum where we can foster people to people contacts and develop friendly linkage”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Algerian ambassador said that Pakistan and Algeria were having golden friendship in politics, economics, trade, defence and every field of life, and he felt very happy to visit Pakistan Academy of Letters, Islamabad, as he believed that this visit would establish literary relationship between both the countries. Dr Yousuf Khushk was of the view that this endeavour would bring far-reaching results in developing writer to writer contact of both the countries and ensured his full cooperation regarding the proposals of MoU signing and other literary projects placed by the Algerian envoy.

The Algerian ambassador and   PAL chief unanimously agreed to celebrate the Pakistan – Algeria 60 years of diplomatic relations from the platform to further deepen their ties.

Dr Khuskh also presented the gift of PAL’s publications to Algerian envoy on the occasion.

 

