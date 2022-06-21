Asylum Needed

As expected, Pakistan is experiencing a considerable inflow of asylum seekers from Afghanistan ever since the Taliban takeover in 2021. According to the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Qaiser Khan Afridi, over 250,000 Afghans have crossed the border hoping for a better and safer life and Pakistan has always kept its doors open, and it will continue to do so in the future as well. At the same time however, the global community must come up with a permanent solution that revolves around repatriation as the ultimate goal, but this is only possible if Afghanistan is once again made safe and free for all of its people.

Pakistan currently hosts around 1.3 million documented refugees from Afghanistan, and over 1.3 million more undocumented. Most of them have made KP their home and have established roots there. The job of the federal government is to ensure that the process of registration and documentation is completed for as many refugees as possible. Meanwhile, avenues to gain employment should also be open so that they have the means to earn and sustain a livelihood. These are people who are escaping a humanitarian crisis, uncertainty and incredible hardships due to the overwhelming amount of pressure being put on their country through economic sanctions and complete boycott. Their right to ask for asylum must be respected and honoured not only by countries like Pakistan but the entire international community.

Ever since the 1980s, the refugee problem in Afghanistan has impacted regional stability which, in return, has had an immense effect on the surrounding countries. Pakistan has always been at the forefront of the fight and has been advocating for more permanent solutions to the refugee crisis, political instability and economic strife of the country. Financing options must be considered for those trapped in the country and those seeking to escape. Housing must be provided wherever they are resettled and ultimately, repatriation must also be taken into consideration. Only 850 refugees who had left Afghanistan returned since the beginning of 2022 while the majority refuse to look back. The idea should be to create a safe, or at least stable, environment for the people to return to. This is only possible if the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan, alongside the international community, work together.