Ayaz Sadiq criticises President for returning important bills

| PML-N leader says President Alvi should not take dictation from his party

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi, during Monday’s National Assembly budget debate, came under severe criticism by a treasury benches member for returning two bills ‘Election and NAB laws’ to the Prime Minister for amendment.

Both important bills had recently been passed by the joint session of the Parliament and referred to the President for assent to make these bills ‘Act of the Parliament’. Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaking on a point of order, said that President Arif Alvi for the second time returned important bills to the Prime Minister. “President should act as President of the country, not as a member of the PTI. Country will not run as per the whims of Imran Khan,” he said and informed the house that 117 meetings were held on electoral reforms.

“PTI Chairman is proposing to remove the Chief Election Commissioner. He (Imran Khan) forgot that he had nominated this Chief Election Commissioner in the past,” he said.

About returning the bill to the Prime Minister, he said the President should not take dictation on important matters of the country from his party. “It is a joke with the constitution of the country,” he remarked.

Minister further said the government was exploring all available options to ensure availability of fertilizers. Tracking devices will be fitted in all the trucks carrying fertilizers and wheat to check smuggling of the commodities, he said. Earlier, the House adopted a motion allowing use of the chamber of the National Assembly on 21st June or any other day or date for briefing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The motion was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi. About shortage of fertilizer in the country, the house was informed on Monday that government was taking all possible measures to ensure availability of fertilizers in sufficient quantities to facilitate the farmers in the country. Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said ships carrying fertilizers from China will soon reach Pakistan to fulfil needs of the country. The House offered Fateha for the departed souls of the security personnel, who laid their lives in defence of the motherland and fighting anti-social elements.