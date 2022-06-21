Balochistan govt to unveil Rs620bn ‘balanced’ budget today

Balochistan Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran will present the province’s budget for 2022-23 in the Balochistan Assembly today (Tuesday) after the session was postponed twice as some details could not be finalised.

The Balochistan government, led by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), is set to unveil its “balanced” and “pro-people” budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of more than Rs620 billion.

According to sources in the provincial finance ministry, no new tax will be imposed in the budget.

The government is expected to announce over Rs250 billion in the development budget under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the outlay of non-developmental funds for FY23 is likely to be more than Rs350 billion.

According to sources in the finance department, more than 5,000 jobs will be created in the new budget, while a major chunk of the budget will be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation, clean drinking water and other sectors.

Besides this, more funds will be allocated for clean drinking water projects, while education, health and law and order are also among the priorities of the government.