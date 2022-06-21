News Desk

Balochistan govt to unveil Rs620bn ‘balanced’ budget today

Balochistan Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran will present the province’s budget for 2022-23 in the Balochistan Assembly today (Tuesday) after the session was postponed twice as some details could not be finalised.

The Balochistan government, led by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), is set to unveil its “balanced” and “pro-people” budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of more than Rs620 billion.

According to sources in the provincial finance ministry, no new tax will be imposed in the budget.

The government is expected to announce over Rs250 billion in the development budget under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the outlay of non-developmental funds for FY23 is likely to be more than Rs350 billion.

According to sources in the finance department, more than 5,000 jobs will be created in the new budget, while a major chunk of the budget will be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation, clean drinking water and other sectors.

Besides this, more funds will be allocated for clean drinking water projects, while education, health and law and order are also among the priorities of the government.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM says will take more tough decisions if needed

National

Sindh LG polls: 500 candidates elected unopposed

National

Pakistan Navy observes ‘World Hydrography Day’

National

Canadian High Commissioner calls on PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Saudi investors show keen interest in Gwadar oil refinery complex, PM told

Islamabad

IMF loan revival around the corner, claims Miftah

Islamabad

Govt to provide basic items to poor segment at low price: PM

Islamabad

President refuses to sign amended NAB bill

Islamabad

Law amended to control ‘misuse’ of NAB power: Tarar

Islamabad

Amended NAB law to help elites dodge accountability, says Imran Khan

1 of 8,462

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More