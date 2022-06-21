Bilawal to inaugurate ‘peoples bus service’ today

LARKANA – Sindh Mass Transit Authority is going to launch a project to provide quality and affordable transport facilities to the citizens of Larkana. In the first phase, ten air-conditioned luxury buses have reached Larkana.

Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the Peoples Bus Service on Tuesday, on the 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio said that luxury buses on the occasion of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s birthday, a gift from Sindh Government for the people of Larkana. Buses will run from the city’s New Bus Terminal, Quaid-e-Awam University, Airport Road, Sindh University Campus, IBA Sachal Colony Routes, High Court Road, SSP Office, Shah Nawaz Library and other localities. Citizens will also be able to avail air-conditioned buses in the adjoining areas.

Prior to the inauguration, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio and Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro traveled in the air-conditioned Peoples Bus Service.