Our Staff Reporter

Budget session of Balochistan Assembly for fiscal year 2022-23 rescheduled

QUETTA – The budget session of the Balochistan Assembly for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been rescheduled, handout issued here on Monday said.   Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali had summoned the session of the provincial assembly for June 20, 2022 for tabling of the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

“Budget session now to be held today (Tuesday, June 21), Press Secretary to the CM Balochistan said adding Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has dispatched a letter to the Governor Balochistan seeking postponement of the scheduled budget session,”               Constitutional session of the fiscal budget was called off on account of CM Bizinjo’s commitments in the council session of the Balochistan Awami Party.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Editorials

Protests Against Inflation

Editorials

Asylum Needed

Editorials

The Middle Ground

Letters

The most advanced human beings

Letters

Smuggling

Letters

Quality of fuel

Newspaper

Hamza seeks plan for soft, interest-free loans to farmers

Newspaper

Opposition begins emerging from within Treasury

Newspaper

Usman Buzdar granted protective bail in ACE cases

Newspaper

Speakers call for tapping Pak handicrafts export potential

1 of 1,281

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More