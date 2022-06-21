Canadian High Commissioner calls on PM Shehbaz

H.E. Ms. Wendy Gilmour, High Commissioner for Canada called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, today. During the course of their conversation, the Prime Minister discussed Pakistan-Canada long-standing relationship, which is marked by cordiality and friendship.

The Prime Minister expressed his Government’s strong resolve to redouble its efforts to enhance and expand bilateral cooperation with Canada in areas of mutual interest, in particular, trade, investment, energy, health and education. While briefing the High Commissioner on Government’s business friendly policies, the Prime Minister invited the Canadian companies to take advantage of these policies to make investment in Pakistan.

Speaking of his confidence that the Reko-Diq project would generate jobs and create economic activity especially for the people of Balochistan, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that Barrick Gold would soon commence its work on the site so as to begin reaping dividends from the project. The High Commissioner stated that the Canadian companies would be encouraged to explore economic and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the imperative of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan, while urging the international community to step up its efforts to avert humanitarian and economic crises in that country. Ambassador Gilmour conveyed her Government’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s continued cooperation with Canada, particularly with regard to the evacuations in the aftermath of developments in Afghanistan post-15 August 2021.

On Ukraine, while reaffirming Pakistan’s principled position to uphold international law and the UN Charter, the Prime Minister urged the international community to remain engaged in the search for a peaceful resolution to the grave problem, through diplomacy and dialogue. Prime Minister Sharif also shared with the High Commissioner that Pakistan had dispatched four consignments of humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

Noting that there was an active Pakistani diaspora in Canada, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and high-level exchanges. He also stressed that both countries needed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to undertake an early official visit to Pakistan, as it would surely contribute to enhancing Pakistan-Canada ties.