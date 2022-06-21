CDA forms committee to tackle monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and Islamabad chief commissioner approved resource allocation plan to coordinate flood relief preparedness and emergency response in impending pre-monsoon rain fall predictions. According to the details, deputy commissioner Islamabad has been made convener of Dist disaster management committee which would coordinate over all efforts.

It was further decided that mapping of nallahs and resources would be done and data available with the survey of Pakistan will be utilised.

Moreover the chair directed CDA Member Engineering to ensure provision of machinery at all the times especially at the vulnerable points where monitoring camps with human resources would be set up immediately.