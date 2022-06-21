City police apprehends 14 accused during operations

KARACHI – City District Police Karachi in various operations during the last 24 hours arrested 14 accused for their alleged involvement in crimes of different nature.

In a statement issued on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Shabbir Ahmed Sethar said that the accused include alleged street criminals, drug dealers, Gutka / mawa suppliers and professional gamblers. The accused were wanted to the City District police as being part of reported habitual and professional criminals, the SSP city said, adding that they were arrested within the jurisdictions of Garden, Napier, Chakiwara, Nabi Bakhsh and Baghdadi police stations.

Among the accused are Mohammad Ehsan, Kashif Ali, Ali Asghar, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Naveed alias Bhai Sahib, Mohammad Usman, Ali Nawaz, Mohammad Saleem, Mohammad Hussain, Ramzan Ali, Abdullah, Musa, Haider, and Ghulam Qadir. According to the police sources, the police recovered one pistol with rounds, hashish, Gutka/mawa (chewing tobacco), playing cards and gambling money from their possession.

Moreover, the accused Muhammad Naveed alias Bhai Sahib had been arrested for motorcycle lifting in the past.