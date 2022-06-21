Commissioner directs authorities to clean small nullahs

Rawalpindi – Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the authorities concerned to clean 11 small nullahs of Rawalpindi city.

He also directed the authorities concerned to shift the machinery of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to low lying areas as only a quick response could save the citizens from flood devastation. The Commissioner informed that the issue of proper cleaning of 11 small nullahs of Rawalpindi city had been resolved by Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and WASA. The cleanliness work of these small nullahs would also be started soon, he added. A coordination committee consisting of representatives of all the departments concerned had also been formed which would jointly supervise the cleanliness work of the nullahs. Rawalpindi district administration would also provide all possible support to complete the task within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Tanveer informed that the agency had finalized all the arrangements to cope with any emergency and flood like situation. Five flood response units had been set up at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Bagh Sardaran and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

A flood control room had also been activated in WASA headquarters for monitoring of the situation in Nullah Lai. The flood control room would work round the clock, he added.

He said, the cleanliness work of Nullah Lai was in full swing and the project would be completed before start of monsoon.

WASA Rawalpindi has 28 dewatering sets, 5 jetting and six sucker machines to cope with flood like situation.

WASA Rawalpindi would make all-out efforts to provide round the clock water supply through 22 water bowzers particularly to the residents of affected areas during rains, he added.