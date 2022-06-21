APP

CS reviews security for LG polls

KARACHI – Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput on Monday reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Local Government elections in the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Eijaz Anwar Chohan, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary, Commissioner Karachi and Secretary Local Government Sindh. Divisional Commissioners and DIGPs participated through video link.

The provicial election commissioner said that the Election Commission took notice of an incident in NA-240 by-election. The LG election would be held in two phases in the province. In the first phase on June 26, polls would be conducted in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas divisions. About 21,298 candidates were contesting in the first phase, he said.

Rangers and Police will be deployed in 2,980 very sensitive polling stations and CCTV cameras will also be installed there. The chief secretary said that the election commission would be provided with all facilities for the conduct of fair elections. He directed all the commissioners to provide missing facilities in polling stations within two days. He assured the provincial election commissioner of complete security and arrangements during the elections.

