Shahid Khan 

CTD issues threat alert about possible attack on Imran

Peshawar    –    Provincial Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has issued a threat alert saying that an assassin based in Afghanistan had been tasked to target former prime minister Imran Khan.

The content of the threat alert, shared on some online forums, stated one Kochay, hailing from Afghanistan, had been tasked to target Imran.

The threat alert, issued from the office of DIG CTD, directed officials concerned to take security measures for the PTI chairman. FIA busts gang of human traffickers: Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a gang involved in human trafficking.

An official said that FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell arrested four members of the gang, who used to take people to the Iran border and would torture them in illegal confinement and later send their videos to the victims’ families to demand extortions.

The official said that an FIA team raided Qissa Khwani Bazaar where they arrested Habibur Rehman, an Afghan national resident of Peshawar, and Liaqat Hussain, a resident of Kurram district. Two other human traffickers, namely Akhtar Gul and Aziz Mohmand, had already been arrested in the case.

All the accused had assured to take Hazrat Usman to Turkey, but instead they took him to Iran where they tortured them and damaged his one hand and leg.

