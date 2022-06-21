DC orders markets’ closure by 9 pm

LAHORE – Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha on Monday directed all assistant commissioners to hold meeting with traders and business community for compliance with the government orders regarding market closure timings by 9pm.

Presiding over a meeting about minimising the business hours to conserve energy at his office, he directed the district officers to check closure of all markets, shopping malls, warehouses, bakeries by 9pm, marriage halls/marques by 10pm, hotels, clubs, cinemas, parks by 11:30pm.

Medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps and milk shops will be exempted from the closure orders. The closure timing will not followed on Saturday, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that strict action should be taken against the shopkeepers who violate the directives, adding the objective of minimising business hours is to save energy.

Meanwhile, the DC said that supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital. He said a total of 161,984 flour bags, out of which 62,364 of 10-kg and 99,620 of 20-kg, have been provided to various sale points. He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs980 by the Punjab government. He said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates have been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour.