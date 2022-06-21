APP

DC urges for gaining lucrative agriculture output

SANGHAR – Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran –ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Monday said that growers and traders should take collective steps for gain-ing lucrative agriculture output so that the farmer could prosper while taking part in the economic development of thecountry. According to a hand out issued by the district information office, DC ex-pressed these views while chairing a meeting with growers and  factory owners in his office. He assured to remove reservations of traders and factory owners as conducive atmosphere will be provided to them for running business as well as steps would be taken for ensuring market access to growers.  DC directed factory owners to install dust filters as per directives issued by the Environment protection agency. He directed weight and measurement officer Ghulam Hussain Memon to inspect weighbridges of all factories.

 

and also instructed all assistant commissioners to remove reservations of growers about factory owners Among others Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas, Assistant Director weight and measurement Ghulam Hussain Memon, Gul Ameer Environment officers, SCA  of-ficer Ali Murad Nizamani, representatives of cotton factories and traders of Badin, Mirpurkhas,Umerkot and other areas were also present in the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

PCB announces rewards of Rs1m each for blind, deaf cricket teams

Newspaper

Dr Aleem clinches Mangla Golf Championship trophy

Newspaper

Secretary Sports awards stipend, kits to deserving tennis players

Newspaper

Youth HC win COAS Inter-Club Regional Hockey C’ship Karachi

Newspaper

Sindh, Southern Punjab CCA squads for inter-city tournament announced

Entertainment

Future king William’s influence grows as he hits 40

Entertainment

BC partners with PoliNations, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi Studios Institute

Entertainment

Renowned lyricist Khawaja Pervez remembered

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘still head over heels’ after 10 years of marriage

Entertainment

Ukraine to ban music by some Russians in media and public spaces

1 of 1,310

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More