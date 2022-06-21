Dr Aleem clinches Mangla Golf Championship trophy

LAHORE – Through a remarkable performance, Dr Aleem-ur-Rehman of Rehman and Rehman Dental Surgeons attained an inspiring victory after giving a formidable account of his golf playing skills in the three-round Mangla Golf Championship.

Otherwise loaded with dental work, this tenacious, unwavering and impassioned golfer released himself from professional travail to compete in the prestigious All Pakistan Mangla Amateur Golf Championship held at the par 72 Mangla Golf Course. Dr Aleem outshined and outclassed his mighty rivals like Muhammad Shoaib, Mekayl Majid, Nouman Ilyas and a few other competent ones.

His match scores for three days were gross 76, 72 and 76 and a total aggregate of 224, eight over par. And he beat his nearest rival Umair Saleem by a margin of four strokes. Umair Saleem had scores of 75, 79 and 74 and a total match aggregate of 228. Third position was secured by Noman Asghar, whose aggregate score was 229. Another masterly competitor, M Arsalan had the same score but third position was awarded to Noman because he had a better score in the final round. These talented ones certainly intensified the combative flow of the championship.

In the net race for honors, the beaming and luminous one was Dr Aleem ur Rehman, who achieved success in this category also with a consummate net aggregate score of 206. Basil-ur-Rehman won the second net with a score of 210 and Hussain Javed came third with a net score of 212. The main achievers in the senior amateur section were Lt Col Muhammad Aurangzaib, first gross, Lt Col (R) Muhammad Shafi, second gross and Tariq Mehmood, third gross.

The ladies section was dominated by DSP Shahzadi Gulfam, who outclassed her playing rivals in gross and net categories. Shahzadi Gulfam is a seasoned one of the ladies golf scene and asserted her authority through a spirited show of competing ability. Other ladies, who won prizes, were Mrs Aisha Fauzan and Areeba Rizwan. It needs to be highlighted here that Mangla Golf Course is a phenomenal golf playing facility that can be converted to an international allurement with not much effort. Certainly a captivating and splendour filled golf arena.