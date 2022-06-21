Our Staff Reporter

FIA arrests five suspects from UAE

ISLAMABAD     –    The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the help of Interpol has arrested five suspects, from the United Arab Emirates, wanted by the Punjab police.

The five fugitives were arrested from the UAE and have been brought back to Pakistan, a FIA spokesperson said.

The arrested accused including Mahmood Waqas, Mohammad Nadeem, Shah Mohammad Gondal, Rameez Khan and Abbas Ali were allegedly involved in murder cases.

Red notices were issued by FIA through Interpol for the arrest of the accused. The FIA arrested and handed them over to the concerned city police officer Rawalpindi and district police officers of Sialkot, Sheikhupura and Gujrat at Islamabad International Airport.

