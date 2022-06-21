Our Staff Reporter

Foreign goods worth over Rs 100m seized

QUETTA – Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) of Quetta Customs seized foreign goods worth over Rs 100 million besides four vehicles used in the smuggling bid in two separate operations conducted at Darakhshan Bolan area of Balochistan, said a customs official.

The Customs spokesman said that the Quetta Customs Field Enforcement on a tip-off carried out a raid at Bolan Darakhshan.  During the raid, the foreign goods including over 12,000 kg of cloth, 20,000 liters of petrol/ diesel, and 12,000 kg of chaliah were apprehended. Besides, four vehicles used in the smuggling attempt were also seized.

Chief Collector Balochistan Customs, Muhammad Sadiq, lauded the performance of raiding team.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Editorials

Protests Against Inflation

Editorials

Asylum Needed

Editorials

The Middle Ground

Letters

The most advanced human beings

Letters

Smuggling

Letters

Quality of fuel

Newspaper

Hamza seeks plan for soft, interest-free loans to farmers

Newspaper

Opposition begins emerging from within Treasury

Newspaper

Usman Buzdar granted protective bail in ACE cases

Newspaper

Speakers call for tapping Pak handicrafts export potential

1 of 1,281

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More