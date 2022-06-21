Our Staff Reporter

G-14 residents protest against water shortage

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of residents of G-14/4 was held in Islamabad which was attended by large number of residents. One-point agenda of the meeting was ‘ongoing severe water crisis management’ in the G-14/4, Islamabad.

All the residents protested that water supply through pipelines as well as through tankers has badly flopped due to mismanagement of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and water supply contractors. They informed that desired amount of water was not being provided to storage tank for onward distribution to residents through supply lines. Residents stressed to focus on water through supply lines being a permanent and long term   solution for resolution of   water issues. The said that many houses were without supply pipelines and numerous houses were having supply lines with poor water pressure.

 

They said residents were purchasing water tankers at the cost Rs 4,000 TO Rs 6,000 which was sole responsibility of FGEHA to manage.

Residents also demanded copies of contracts and payment record to water contractors from FGEHA.   Residents suggested having meetings with most senior officials in FGEHA, CDA and other government departments and exposing ongoing mismanagement of FGEHA.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

PCB announces rewards of Rs1m each for blind, deaf cricket teams

Newspaper

Dr Aleem clinches Mangla Golf Championship trophy

Newspaper

Secretary Sports awards stipend, kits to deserving tennis players

Newspaper

Youth HC win COAS Inter-Club Regional Hockey C’ship Karachi

Newspaper

Sindh, Southern Punjab CCA squads for inter-city tournament announced

Entertainment

Future king William’s influence grows as he hits 40

Entertainment

BC partners with PoliNations, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi Studios Institute

Entertainment

Renowned lyricist Khawaja Pervez remembered

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘still head over heels’ after 10 years of marriage

Entertainment

Ukraine to ban music by some Russians in media and public spaces

1 of 2,805

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More