G-14 residents protest against water shortage

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of residents of G-14/4 was held in Islamabad which was attended by large number of residents. One-point agenda of the meeting was ‘ongoing severe water crisis management’ in the G-14/4, Islamabad.

All the residents protested that water supply through pipelines as well as through tankers has badly flopped due to mismanagement of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and water supply contractors. They informed that desired amount of water was not being provided to storage tank for onward distribution to residents through supply lines. Residents stressed to focus on water through supply lines being a permanent and long term solution for resolution of water issues. The said that many houses were without supply pipelines and numerous houses were having supply lines with poor water pressure.

They said residents were purchasing water tankers at the cost Rs 4,000 TO Rs 6,000 which was sole responsibility of FGEHA to manage.

Residents also demanded copies of contracts and payment record to water contractors from FGEHA. Residents suggested having meetings with most senior officials in FGEHA, CDA and other government departments and exposing ongoing mismanagement of FGEHA.