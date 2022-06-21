Hamza seeks plan for soft, interest-free loans to farmers

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday sought a comprehensive plan for providing interest-free, soft loans to small farmers on the pattern of Akhuwat and directed to consult the Bank of Punjab in this regard.

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Leghari, Bilal Yasin MPA, political assistants, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore and others.

The supply and demand of vegetables were reviewed and the meeting participants also deliberated on reducing the exploitative role of middlemen.

It was decided to immediately transpose auction supervisory staff and reconstitute the market committees across Punjab. The chief minister directed to induct the best human resources in market committees to get desired results. He also asked the agriculture secretary about the performance of agriculture research institutes as agriculture productivity could not be boosted without research.

Hamza said a comprehensive report should be submitted about the work done by the agri research institutes in recent years. He suggested acquiring the services of the experts from private sector.

He added that a crop insurance plan should also be devised. “Take timely steps for timely import of onions and tomatoes to overcome the shortage in coming days,” he directed. He further said that the standard of facilities in the markets would be improved and work should be done on emergency basis for providing essential items at inexpensive prices to the people.

He also sought a report about cleanliness arrangements and other facilities in the markets across the province, adding that videos and pictures be sent to his office till night.

HAMZA TAKES NOTICE OF

MINOR GIRL’S MURDER

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the IG police.

He directed to take strict action against the accused. He ensured giving justice to the victim’s family at any cost. No effort should be spared for the provision of justice to the affected family, he said. The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of justice.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF PRINCE TURKI BIN FAISAL

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed condolence on the demise of Prince Turki Bin Faisal of Saudi Arabia. In his condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the Saudi royal family. He said that the government and the people of Pakistan share the grief of the royal family and prayed that may his soul rest in eternal peace.