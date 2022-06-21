Imran Khan’s third protest call proves utter failure: Talal Ch

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan yesterday made a third futile effort of a protest call which was badly flopped.

Talking to the media here, he said PTI’s first call was of a long march and even 700 people from all over Punjab did not come out to participate in it.

He said, “Imran Khan you cannot bring about a revolution with a small number of people.” He also criticized the wife of Imran Khan for her involvement in alleged corruption.

Talal said Imran Khan wanted early elections because he knew that the PML-N government would make impossible things possible and steer the country out of existing challenges.

Imran Khan should understand that he could not hoodwink people anymore just to get back into power, he added.