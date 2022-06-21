News Desk

Imran Khan’s third protest call proves utter failure: Talal Ch

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan yesterday made a third futile effort of a protest call which was badly flopped.

Talking to the media here, he said PTI’s first call was of a long march and even 700 people from all over Punjab did not come out to participate in it.

He said, “Imran Khan you cannot bring about a revolution with a small number of people.” He also criticized the wife of Imran Khan for her involvement in alleged corruption.

Talal said Imran Khan wanted early elections because he knew that the PML-N government would make impossible things possible and steer the country out of existing challenges.

Imran Khan should understand that he could not hoodwink people anymore just to get back into power, he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FM Bilawal’s visit to Rwanda cancelled due to grandmother’s illness

National

Pakistan needs to brace for heavy monsoons, Sherry warns

National

PM Shehbaz urges Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan’s various sectors

National

Azam Nazir Tarar challenges PTI to hold open debate over NAB Act

National

Will decide to join PTI after consultation: Hussain Elahi

National

PTI, MWM reach agreement over political partnership

National

Miftah hopeful of revival of IMF programme within day or two

National

Climate change hits mango growers hard

National

Dissident PML-N MPA Jaleel Sharaqpuri calls on Punjab CM

National

Ambassador of Spain calls on Air Chief

1 of 8,414

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More