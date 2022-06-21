APP

Incubation Centre starts functioning at Sindh varsity

HYDERABAD – The Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambani has informed that the National Incubation Centre has started functioning varsity’s, Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad. That National Incubation Centre, a project of Ignite Islamabad, an organiza-tion of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology had been established at Elsa Kazi Campus of the University of Sindh, said a statement issued here on Monday. The purpose of centre was to help the passed out graduates for launching their own business after getting one year training from the Centre. The start up registration has been started and all those male and female who completed their graduation in all departments of the university can apply for admission, he said.  He said, the interested candidates could submit their online registration farms up to July 5, 2022.

