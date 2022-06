Karachi Citizens Forum holds seminar

KARACHI PR – The Karachi Citizens Forum organised a seminar on the topic “The Way Out of Pakistan’s Present Unprecedented Socio, Political, Economic Crises” the other day. Justice (R) Sarmad Osmany, former judge, The Supreme Court of Pakistan, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui, renowned economist, M.A. Jabbar, vice president, FPCCI, Mazhar Abbas, senior political analyst, Nasir Mansoor, general secretary, National Trade Union Federation Pakistan, Anwar Mumtaz Kashif, tax expert, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Ms Naheed Memon, CEO of Oracle Power & former chairman of the Sindh Board of Investment, participated in this event.