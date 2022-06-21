KP minister dissatisfied over slow work on project  

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub on Monday expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on the ongoing Seren Right Bank Canal Project in Mansehra and said that due to slow pace of the project it seems difficult to complete on time and people will take less benefit from said project.

He directed the concerned authorities to expedite work on the project so that it is completed on time and the people could benefit from it. He said that Seren Right Bank Canal is the biggest project of Irrigation Department in Hazara division in which slow pace will not be tolerated. He expressed these views during progress meeting on Seren Right Bank Canal Project.

The meeting was attended by MPA from Mansehra Babar Saleem, SE Irrigation Department and Seren Right Bank Canal Project officials. During the meeting, Arshad Ayub was briefed on ongiong development work on Seren Right Bank Canal Project.

During briefing officials gave detailed information about the ongoing work on the project, estimated cost, utility, importance and the problems faced.

The minister directed the authorities to expedite work and said that the project should be completed by June 2023. Expressing his views at the meeting, Arshad Ayub said that on completion the project would start a new era of development in the area. It is Rs2850 million project and with the completion of the project, agriculture and agriculture sector in the area will develop.

Under the vision of PTI leader Imran Khan and under the patronage of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a record development projects are underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Irrigation Department has initiated record projects for construction of small dams and canals.