KP SC calls for coordinated steps to control dengue

Peshawar – Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Monday emphasized the need for stronger coordination and closer cooperation amongst the relevant authorities to ensure effective measures for dengue prevention and control.

The Chief Secretary termed the implementation progress on Dengue Action Plan of the Health Department as satisfactory, while presiding over a meeting to review implementation progress on the Dengue Action Plan 2022. The meeting was attended by Director General (DG) Health Services Dr Shaheen Afridi, Dengue Incharge Dr Qasim Afridi and other relevant officials.

The Chief Secretary was informed that so far only 84 patients have been diagnosed with dengue virus this year which is much lesser than previous year. The next few months are crucial for dengue, and the Health Department is taking all possible steps to prevent and control the dengue virus.

The Chief Secretary stressed upon launching of awareness campaign about precautionary measures against dengue virus so that public themselves can avoid the virus by adopting the measures. The meeting was further informed that systematic awareness campaign to this end was launched in newspapers, radios, television channels and social media through information department.

In addition, awareness sessions are also being held in mosques, schools, colleges and universities. Shahzad Bangash also directed Local Government Department to improve the drainage and water supply system in the dengue hotspot areas. With better preparations and implementation of action plan, the Chief Secretary said that Health Department’s efforts would prove effective in prevention of dengue virus.