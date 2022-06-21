Staff Reporter

LAC auctions halls, commercial dramas

LAHORE     –    Lahore Arts Council on Monday auctioned its halls and commercial dramas which would be showcased on the occasion of Eidul Azha, here at Alhamra Arts Center.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen chaired the auction process of commercial dramas while the auction committee members Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Public Relations Subha Sadiq and others were also present.

Jabeen said that important steps were being taken to provide quality entertainment to the people. This year Sakhi Sarwar production won the bid of Alhamra Mall Complex Hall 1 for Rs905,000. Alhamra Hall No 1 Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium was auctioned for Rs820,000 to producer Usman Butt. Omar Ayub gave the highest bid for Alhamra Hall No. 2 Cultural Complex for Rs 525,000.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM Hamza seeks plan for loans to small farmers

Lahore

Hina Rabbani calls on CM Punjab

Lahore

Punjab bars candidates from carrying security in by-elections

Lahore

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders till 28th

National

Minister directs to ensure sale of subsidised flour

National

KP govt to recommend two projects to FBI for SEZ status

Islamabad

FIA arrests five suspects from UAE

National

KP minister dissatisfied over slow work on project  

National

KP SC calls for coordinated steps to control dengue

Newspaper

PCB announces rewards of Rs1m each for blind, deaf cricket teams

1 of 9,115

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More