LAC auctions halls, commercial dramas

LAHORE – Lahore Arts Council on Monday auctioned its halls and commercial dramas which would be showcased on the occasion of Eidul Azha, here at Alhamra Arts Center.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen chaired the auction process of commercial dramas while the auction committee members Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Public Relations Subha Sadiq and others were also present.

Jabeen said that important steps were being taken to provide quality entertainment to the people. This year Sakhi Sarwar production won the bid of Alhamra Mall Complex Hall 1 for Rs905,000. Alhamra Hall No 1 Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium was auctioned for Rs820,000 to producer Usman Butt. Omar Ayub gave the highest bid for Alhamra Hall No. 2 Cultural Complex for Rs 525,000.