Mayor settles police-car dealers dispute

Peshawar – Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday resolved a dispute between the City Traffic Police and Car Dealers Association while presiding over a Jirga held here at his office.

An agreement was signed between the two parties over the issue which arose after an exchange of harsh words followed by a brawl between an official of traffic police and representatives of Car Dealers Association Jamshaid, Ikram and Sajjad, over parking.

Mayor Peshawar on the request of the association convened a Jirga here at his office where both the parties were heard in presence of their representatives.

On the occasion the Car Dealers Association tendered an apology to the traffic police officials and the two sides agreed to cooperate with each other in future.

SP Peshawar Rahim Shah, DSP Noorullah, Business Community, President of Business Insaf Forum Shahid Khan, Aurangzeb, Tahir, Hussain Ahmad Madani, Maulana Abdul Gul, Maulana Miskin Shah, Atif-ur-Rehman, Shahpur and others were present on the occasion.