Minister directs to ensure sale of subsidised flour

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Atif Khan on Monday directed the Food Department to ensure sale of subsidized flour to masses and take legal action against hoarders.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he further directed to clearly display banners of sale points at prominent places so that masses could easily get flour from there, adding that the provincial government was providing subsidized flour to all registered flour dealers across the province.

He said that within next two days, mobile trucks would also sell subsidized flour in the market in all districts. The government had especially introduced a green sack of subsidized flour so that people could easily get it.

Atif said that the provincial government was aware of the problems being faced by the masses and in order to provide them relief, it was taking the necessary measures.