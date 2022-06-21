APP

Minister directs to ensure sale of subsidised flour

Peshawar    –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Atif Khan on Monday directed the Food Department to ensure sale of subsidized flour to masses and take legal action against hoarders.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he further directed to clearly display banners of sale points at prominent places so that masses could easily get flour from there, adding that the provincial government was providing subsidized flour to all registered flour dealers across the province.

He said that within next two days, mobile trucks would also sell subsidized flour in the market in all districts. The government had especially introduced a green sack of subsidized flour so that people could easily get it.

Atif said that the provincial government was aware of the problems being faced by the masses and in order to provide them relief, it was taking the necessary measures.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM Hamza seeks plan for loans to small farmers

Lahore

Hina Rabbani calls on CM Punjab

Lahore

Punjab bars candidates from carrying security in by-elections

Lahore

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders till 28th

National

KP govt to recommend two projects to FBI for SEZ status

Islamabad

FIA arrests five suspects from UAE

National

KP minister dissatisfied over slow work on project  

National

KP SC calls for coordinated steps to control dengue

Newspaper

PCB announces rewards of Rs1m each for blind, deaf cricket teams

Newspaper

Dr Aleem clinches Mangla Golf Championship trophy

1 of 9,631

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More