NHMP to launch ‘demerit point system’ to curtail repeated violations

ISLAMABAD – Repeated traffic violations on the national road network would not be ignored in future as the driving licences would be cancelled under a demerit point system, which is going to be launched by the motorway police.

According to the details, the system will rely on a national driving licence repository (NLDR)—a data of over 8 million driving licences combined from all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Before going to launch the demerit system, all the police chiefs will be taken on board and the system will be launched across the country phase wise.

It is pertinent to mention here that the demerit points for various violations are defined in the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 (Section 86) and driving licences shall be suspended, as per the law, when demerit points exceed twenty within two years.

Furthermore, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officers can now retrieve the record of prior violations committed and challans issued through the violator’s CNIC, telephone number, and license number.

This initiative is a part of the ‘NoMore’ campaign, whereby a zero-tolerance enforcement regime has been introduced with the help of technological innovations like well-equipped spotters, next-generation speed cameras, drones, body-worn cameras and intelligent management systems for public service vehicles (PSVs).

The demerit point system brings NHMP’s enforcement mechanisms to the best international standards and will reduce the number of violations on our national highways and motorways.

Meanwhile, when contacted, a spokesperson of NHMP explained that at present, only the motorway police are going to launch this date but it has been principally decided that other provincial forces will also initiate the demerit points system.

He informed further that once all the police forces in the country would successfully launch this programme in their respective jurisdiction, these will be integrated on national level.

The demerit point system is an international practice in which the habitual road offender is barred from driving on the road by cancelling his licence.