Our Staff Reporter

Official of Levies Force gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA – Unknown armed men shot dead an official of Levies force at Musa Colony, Sariab area of Quetta on Monday.

According to Police sources, the victim identified as a 69-year-old Abdul Sattar resident of Chaki Shahwani area of Sariab was on way to somewhere in a vehicle when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled away from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The body of deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities. The victim was stated to be a Naib Tehsildar of Chaman. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.        Police cordoned off the area and started to trace out assailants. Further investigation was underway.

 

