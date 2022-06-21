Past in Perspective

Flowers used to exist alongside man ever since the Paleolithic age. Scientists have found fossils of flowers and pollen from flowers buried in graves. This implies that flowers were an important part of burials during the old times. Different types and colors commemorate different happenings and events. The Aztecs used dahlias as a treatment for epilepsy. This was discovered through a document that was found just 60 years after the coming for Columbus in 1929. It was a herbal document that had been written in Latin. In Europe, they arrived a little later when Lord and Lady Holland visited and stayed in Spain. She took the flower back to England. Even during the destruction of the potato crop of France in the 1840s, scientists had considered dahlias as an alternate source of food.

“The earth laughs in flowers.”
–Ralph Waldo Emerson

 

