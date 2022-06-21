Philip Morris wins 3 GDEIB Awards

KARACHI PR – Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), in recognition of its efforts for workplace diversity and inclusivity, has won the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Awards in three categories of Advancement & Retention, Job Design, Classification & Compensation, and Work Life Integration, Flexibility & Benefits. The awards were assessed on merit-based scores on a scale of 1-5 including Best Practice, Progressive, Proactive, Reactive, and Inactive with a mission to help organizations become sustainable through inclusive cultural and behavioural change. PMPKL has undertaken multiple initiatives to incorporate inclusivity and diversity in the organization. Mirela Spagovic, Director People and Culture at PMPKL, expressing her gratitude at the recognition of the company’s efforts by GDEIB, said, “At PMPKL, we see diversity as a strength and are committed to building an inclusive culture and workplace.”

 

Therefore, our focus is on creating an environment where our employees have an equal opportunity to participate, use their skills, share their ideas and perspectives, and feel valued. We are continuously working to ensure a supportive place to inspire and empower employees and to achieve equity in workplace.”

 

