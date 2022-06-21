APP

PML(N) leader for taking notice of HESCO’s detection bills matter

HYDERABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Vice President Muhammad Hanif Siddiqui has complained about the issuance of illegal billing and detection bills by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and requested the federal government to take notice of the matter.

 

In a statement issued here on Monday, Hanif Siddiqui alleged that corrupt officials of HESCO were defaming the government by issuing illegal bills to the people. He said that the officers of HESCO were destroying the company and immediate action should be taken to save the institution. Siddiqui has appealed to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir to review HESCO’s performance and take action against corrupt officials.

