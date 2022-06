ATTOCK – Police have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas of the district and recovered 2.41 kg of charas and a bottle of wine from their possession. All have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Tariq Ali Khan r/o Sheenbagh Attock, Sikandar Hayat r/o Dakhner, Syed Gohar Ali Shah r/o Shah Muhammad Wali Talagang and Husnain Muavia r/o Kamalpur Musa.