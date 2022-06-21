APP

Power shortfall soars to 475 megawatt :Spokesman

HYDERABAD – The gap between the power demand and supply in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has once again increased to 475 MW after dropping to 310 MW. HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar on Monday said that the company’s requirement had increased to 1,325 MW after dropping to 1,110 MW in recent days, adding that the national grid was supplying 850 MW to the company. The spokesman claimed that the company was carrying out load-shedding of 5 to 6 hours in the urban areas, but the electric feeders with heavy line losses were facing 10 to 12 hours of power outages.

