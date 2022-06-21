Punjab bars candidates from carrying security in by-elections

LAHORE – Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that no candidate will be allowed to carry personal security as the government will provide them with police force for their security during the by-elections in the province. Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Home Affairs on law and order at Civil Secretariat here on Monday, he said that non-discriminatory action should be taken against those, beyond political affiliation, who carry weapons as per the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Tarar added those who take the law into their hands will be dealt with severely. He also advised the Safe City Authority to ensure timely repair of all cameras in order to maintain law and order.

MINISTER REVIEWS CORONAVIRUS, POLIO SITUATION IN PUNJAB

Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting here on Monday to review coronavirus and polio situation in the province. Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Awan and Deputy Secretary Vertical Programmes Syeda Ramla briefed the minister about the measures taken so far to control coronavirus and polio. “Corona and polio situation in Punjab is being monitored continuously. So far 86 per cent of the population across Punjab has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. At least 94 per cent of the population has been given at least one dose to prevent Covid-19. Corona vaccine is being administered in all government hospitals in Punjab,” he added.

He said that children would be vaccinated against polio in six districts of Punjab from June 27 to July 3. Around 4.5 million children in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali districts would be vaccinated. During the next anti-polio campaign, the total target of vaccinating children would be achieved. Officers concerned have been directed to achieve the goal of vaccinating children during the anti-polio campaign.

All stakeholders have to work hard to eradicate coronavirus and polio. He assured that vaccination teams would be given full protection during the anti-polio campaign.

MPA JALEEL SHARAQPURI CALLS ON PUNJAB CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deserter Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Jaleel Sharaqpuri Monday called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and expressed full confidence in his leadership.

It was after a very long time that the PML-N MPA from Sheikhupura met with the PML-N leadership. Two MNAs from Sheikhupura namely Javed Latif and Rana Tanveer had played a vital part in mending ties with Sharaqpuri. The federal ministers shared the message by the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif with him.

Sharaqpuri said that he belonged to the PML-N and he still does. “PML-N is my party and I stand with them while good relations of trust with former prime minister Imran Khan still withstand,” he said.

The MPA further said that he even holds respectful terms with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. “I disagreed with the no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar and now the consequences of it are vivid before everyone.”