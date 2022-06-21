Our Staff Reporter

Punjab ministers get eight new cars

LAHORE    –   Punjab government ministers have got eight new cars on Monday as per the policy of the new vehicles. All the old new vehicles from these ministers are being withdrawn and now being given to various provincial departments. In the second phase, 28 new cars will be provided to the ministers. Earlier, the Punjab government ordered 46 new cars. In January this year, the Punjab government issued formal order for buying new cars for the provincial ministers and made an advance payment to a car manufacturer for purchasing 46 vehicles.

More Stories
Lahore

Protest against BJP member’s remarks

Lahore

CM Hamza seeks plan for loans to small farmers

Lahore

Hina Rabbani calls on CM Punjab

Lahore

Punjab bars candidates from carrying security in by-elections

Lahore

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders till 28th

National

Minister directs to ensure sale of subsidised flour

National

KP govt to recommend two projects to FBI for SEZ status

Islamabad

FIA arrests five suspects from UAE

National

KP minister dissatisfied over slow work on project  

National

KP SC calls for coordinated steps to control dengue

1 of 9,115

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More