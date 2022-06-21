Punjab ministers get eight new cars

LAHORE – Punjab government ministers have got eight new cars on Monday as per the policy of the new vehicles. All the old new vehicles from these ministers are being withdrawn and now being given to various provincial departments. In the second phase, 28 new cars will be provided to the ministers. Earlier, the Punjab government ordered 46 new cars. In January this year, the Punjab government issued formal order for buying new cars for the provincial ministers and made an advance payment to a car manufacturer for purchasing 46 vehicles.