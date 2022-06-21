Quality of fuel

This letter to the editor of mine is meant to draw the attention of the senior management of Pakistan State Oil (PSO). I have been noticing for the past many months that PSO-run fuel pumps are providing low-quality petrol. I have the latest model of a luxury car. Soon after filling up its fuel tank, the efficiency of my car both within and out of the city gets compromised. It has given me a lot of stress.

Each time I take my car to a workshop, I’m being told the problem is recurring as petrol is of a low quality. I had no other option but to shift to another fuel pump other than PSO. My car mechanic who is based in Islamabad shared with me that many other car owners are reaching out to him with the same issue. Ultimately, they had to shift from PSO to some other brand PSO is a state-run organisation. I shall urge concerned authorities to kindly look into it at their earliest

SHAHZAD LODHI,

London.