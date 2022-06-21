Shahid Afridi enjoys company of Pakistan’s ‘top class’ fast bowlers

Veteran Pakistan cricketer and former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi on Tuesday shared his pictures from Islamabad with Pakistani fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi wrote, ” It is a blessing to be outdoors with good weather and beautiful scenery in Pakistan.”

“Enjoying the company of these two top-class fast bowlers,” he said while referring to Shaheen and Rauf.

He also asked his fans to go out and enjoy. While he also asked them to share their pictures in his post’s comments section.

In one of the pictures, Afridi, Shaheen, and Rauf posed together for a picture in rain.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi took to his Twitter and shared a short video of himself with Shahid Afridi.

In the video, both can be seen playing snooker, while Shahid Afridi takes his turn during the clip.

” Family fun time,” he captioned the post.