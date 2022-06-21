Sindh LG polls: 500 candidates elected unopposed

More than 500 candidates have been elected unopposed in the second phase of the local government polls in Sindh.

In the second phase of local body elections in Sindh, more than 35,000 candidates are contesting for 5,143 local body seats and more than 500 candidates have been elected unopposed, most of them belonging to PPP and MQM Pakistan while the nomination papers of more than 2,000 candidates have been rejected and currently more than 32,000 candidates vying for the seats.

According to the data obtained from various sources, 35,208 candidates were contesting for 5143 local body seats of different categories out of which more than 500 were elected unopposed while nomination papers of more than 2000 were rejected.

In Karachi, 17,071 candidates filed papers for 1,476 seats of 246 Union Committees, 7,106 candidates for 492 seats of Chairman and Vice-Chairman, and 9,965 candidates for 984 seats of Ward Councilors out of which hundreds of papers were rejected. There are and are currently appeals. Includes chart with the report.