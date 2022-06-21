Sindh, Southern Punjab CCA squads for inter-city tournament announced

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday announced 17 City Cricket Association sides of the Sindh Cricket Association and 14 City Cricket Associations of the Southern Punjab Cricket Association for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2022-23 that commenced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on June 19 and 20, respectively. Sindh will host matches from June 21, while matches in Central Punjab, Northern and Southern Punjab will begin from June 24. The sides in the Central Punjab and Northern cricket associations will be unveiled in due course. The inter-city tournament is a pathway for selection for the Cricket Association sides, who play four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the senior PCB domestic men’s season. The CCA squads have been selected through a robust process. The performers of last year’s CCA tournament, players, who have featured in last year’s CA U19 events and those who are not eligible to feature in future U19 tournaments have been selected. The remaining players were selected through open trials with preference given to performers of clubs’ winter league. The winners from Central Punjab, KP and Sindh CCAs will be declared after group leaders progress to the semifinal with the top two teams playing the final. In contrast, Balochistan, Northern and Southern Punjab CCAs will be divided into three groups each with group leaders to progress to the triangular series stage and the side with most points to be adjudged as winner.