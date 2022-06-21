Our Staff Reporter

Spanish ambassador calls on PAF chief

ISLAMABAD   –    Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, here yesterday. According to a PAF statement, the visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries. Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting, the statement said.

