Stock market loses 363 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 363 points, a negative change of 0.86 percent, closing at 41,776.98 points against 42,140.76 points on the last working day. A total of 162,112,379 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 282,931,441 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.910 billion against Rs 9.059 billion on last trading day. As many as 318 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gain and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.