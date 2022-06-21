Usman Buzdar granted protective bail in ACE cases

Lahore – The Bahawalpur Bench of Lahore High Court Monday granted protective bail to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in cases registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Senior judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan granted the protective bail to the former Punjab chief minister and scheduled his next appearing in the court on June 30. Buzdar had reached the court to get protective bail in case number five and six.

Earlier, the ACE registered cases against Usman Buzdar along with his brothers for transferring 900 kanals illegally in Dera Ghazi Khan.

As per details, two cases have been registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. The cases have been filed on the inquiry report of Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to sources, Buzdar’s brothers have also been included in the cases. While it was also revealed that the provision of transferring government land through forgery has been included in the cases.

The allegation against former Punjab chief minister includes forging a fake letter to transfer 900 kanals of government land in Taunsa Sharif. Investigation regarding the matter has been commenced.

ALEEM KHAN WEALTHIER THAN PUNJAB CM HAMZA, BUZDAR

PTI dissident leader Aleem Khan has accumulated more assets than the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and former CM Usman Buzdar.

According to the asset details of the provincial assembly members released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Hamza owns assets worth Rs410.43 million, while his predecessor Buzdar is in possession of assets amounting to Rs50.80 million. But dissident PTI leader and ex-MPA Aleem Khan (who has been de-seated on May 20, 2022 after the ruling of the election commission on PTI rebel members) has declared assets worth more than Rs1.70 billion.

The chief minister has declared assets worth Rs410.43 million which also included 11 residential houses of worth Rs130.64 million. He has three agricultural lands worth Rs30.97 million. He also declared himself in debt of Rs90.71 million.

Hamza’s first wife Mehrunnisa owns assets of worth Rs5 million. His second wife Rabia Hamza possesses wealth of worth Rs30.74 million.

Former Punjab chief minister Buzdar has declared assets of worth Rs50.80 million. Aleem Khan’s declared assets are worth more than Rs1.70 billion. Former provincial minister Murad Raas owns the assets of worth Rs380 million. Whereas, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid is in possession of assets of worth more than Rs180 million.