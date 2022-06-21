Youth HC win COAS Inter-Club Regional Hockey C’ship Karachi

LAHORE – Youth Hockey Club scored a solitary goal victory over Karachi Gladiators in the final to win the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Regional Hockey Championship Karachi 2022 that concluded at KHA Sports Complex. According to information made available here, Ali Afridi scored the decisive goal in the 23rd minute by converting a penalty corner. KHA Patron-in-Chief Maj Gen (R) Tariq Haleem Suri (HI)M graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the winning trophy to Youth Hockey Club’s captain Shazaib Khan, who has recently represented the country in 5-a side hockey competition in Switzerland. The chief guest also presented the best player of the tournament award to Abdul Rafay of Youth HC, which has qualified for Sindh Inter-Division Hockey Tournament to be held soon. A number of former Olympians and internationals were present on the occasion, who lauded the step taken by the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for promoting the national game at grassroots level. They also requested him to issue instructions to make this event an annual feature. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest praised holding of the event by Army at a time when the game has gone down in the last two decades.