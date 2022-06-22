Central Punjab, Northern CCA squads announced

Pakistan Cricket Board today announced 19 and 11 teams of Central Punjab and Northern cricket associations for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2022-23. The squads are available here.

After today’s announcement, the PCB has unveiled all 93 City Cricket Association sides (Balochistan 13, Central Punjab 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19, Northern 11, Sindh 17, and Southern Punjab 14).

The tournament has already commenced in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. Central Punjab, Northern and Southern Punjab will host matches from Friday, 24 June. The tournament will conclude on 21 July.

This tournament is a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides, who play four-day first-class, non-first-class three-day, one-day and T20 competitions in the senior PCB domestic men’s season.

The CCA squads have been selected through a robust process.

The performers of last year’s CCA tournament, players who have featured in last year’s CA U19 events, and those who are not eligible to feature in future U19 tournaments have been selected. The remaining players were selected through open trials with preference given to performers of clubs’ winter league.

The winners from Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh CCAs will be declared after group leaders progress to the semi-final with the top two teams playing the final. In contrast, Balochistan, Northern, and Southern Punjab CCAs will be divided into three groups each with group leaders to progress to the triangular series stage and the side with the most points to be adjudged as the winner.

According to the event format, each match will be for two days with 100 overs to be bowled each day in six hours and 40 minutes with a one-hour break from 1200-1300. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, the first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.