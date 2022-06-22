Civil, military leadership expresses grief over loss of lives in Afghanistan earthquake

Civil and military leadership of Pakistan has expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in Afghanistan earthquake.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan stands with Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time and it will provide all possible assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed the authorities concerned to assist the affected people in Afghanistan.

Director General (DG) of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) also took to Twitter and expressed “deepest condolences over tragic loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure.”

Armed Forces of Pakistan are ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to people of Afghanistan, he said.

In addition, former prime minister Imran Khan directed his KP government to facilitate medical facilities for the affected people in the neighboring country.

“My condolences and prayers go to the government and people of Afghanistan for the loss of lives suffered in the earthquake,” he said and added that he had asked the KP government to especially facilitate the provision of all medical assistance.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow over loss of innocent lives and reiterated that Pakistan stands with its neighbor in these testing times.

He urged international community to play its role to help Afghan people.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also expressed sorrow and decided to send medical teams and aid to the quake-hit areas of the neighboring country.

“We stand by the people of Afghanistan in testing times and will offer support and resources to deal with the situation,” he said.