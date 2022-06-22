News Desk

Didn’t waste time during 14-year imprisonment: Asif Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that he did not waste time by spending 14 years of his life in jail.

Addressing a ceremony to mark 69th birth anniversary of former Chairperson PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Bilawal House in Lahore, he said that he did not waste time during his 14 years jail term, adding that he learnt about other societies and studied comparative history in jail. He said this enhanced his knowledge and enriched knowledge about the world.

Asif Zardari said that there was need to empower youth in party affairs and give them leadership roles. He said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had inducted young leaders in the central executive committee of the party when the senior party leaders had deserted her during Ziaul Haq s dictatorship.

Asif Ali Zardari said the youth must read two books by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto including  Daughter of the East  and  Reconciliation .

The PPP Co-Chairman said, “If God gives PPP another opportunity to serve the nation, we will utilise all untapped resources of the country for the service of the people of Pakistan.” The former President said that solution to country s problems lies in strong bilateral relations with China.

