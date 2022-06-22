News Desk

ECP decides to deploy army for NA-245 by-poll

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a letter directing the defence ministry to deploy army personnel as quick response force during the by-poll at the NA-245 constituency.

The ECP, in its letter to the defence secretary, sought the deployment to prevent any untoward situation due to the law and order problem.

Pakistan Army personnel will be deployed at NA-245 Karachi from July 26 to 28 while Polling in NA-245 Karachi is scheduled for July 27, the letter further stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the NA-245 seat fell vacant after the demise of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

